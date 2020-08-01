Iran and Venezuela Celebrate Megasis Supermarket Opening

The two nations intend to strengthen their partnership with the inauguration of the first Iranian supermarket in Venezuela.

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran celebrated the inauguration of an Iranian supermarket, the first of its kind, which opened this Wednesday.

“Megasis,” which will be located in Terrazas del Ávila, Caracas, is the result of a sustained effort and strategic alliances which seek to strengthen the trade engine between the two friendly nations.

The Supermarket will make available a wide range of quality products which the Iranian industry exports to several countries in the world, as well as more than 1,000 Venezuelan products, from 20 national companies.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hojjatollah Soltani, celebrated the cooperation of Venezuelan and Iranian investors. "In this supermarket we see an alliance between the private non-governmental sector of Iran and Venezuela. Despite the sanctions, despite the threats, we are two sister nations. Iran has capabilities in areas such as science, technology, automotive, agriculture, medicine and food, with many capabilities to export. "

Ambassador Soltani added that Iran is showing the world that unilateral sanctions applied by the United States are being rejected by the international community. Iran, just like all other countries, has the full right to trade freely, move freely and engage in mutually beneficial partnerships.

Despite the U.S. blockades imposed on both Iran and Venezuela, the two countries’ leaders have sought cooperation as reflected with the five Iranian ships that recently arrived in Venezuela transporting fuel.

Deputy Minister Daniel Gomez, representing Venezuela’s Ministry of National Commerce, thanked the people of Iran for their commitment, "it is a country that has a similar condition, they have been blocked and sanctioned by an empire, they have believed and invested in us, stimulating economic activity and we have to be reciprocal with them.”

"If a country blocked by the United States trades freely with another sanctioned country, in the end, that blockade will be imaginary," said Gómez.

In accordance with Caracas’ COVID-19 health measures, Megasis is equipped with a biosecurity system that detects temperature as guests and workers walk through a tunnel, followed by a disinfection station.

