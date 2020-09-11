Venezuela: Commission Announces Contingency Plan for Fuel Supply

The Ali Rodriguez Araque Commission, in charge of restructuring PDVSA, reported on Friday the implementation of a temporary contingency plan to supply fuel to the country.

The government entity denounced in a communiqué the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the government of the United States on the Venezuela people and economy, and especially the sanctions in the past two years on Venezuela's oil industry by U.S. President Donald Trump.

With the goal of suffocating the economy, Washington's punitive measures and actions against Venezuela, and particularly against PDVSA, its branches, and suppliers, have caused severe danger to the country's oil sector. Most affected have been the refining process and fuel production.

The communiqué noted the efforts of the Bolivarian Revolution and the workers of the state-owned company to meet the internal demands for fuel and boost production. Significant advances have been made, it notes, by strengthening the industrial and technological structures of the main refineries.

The Ali Rodriguez Araque Presidential Commission on the consequences of the criminal blockade against PDVSA

"We reaffirm our commitment to producing all the gasoline and other products necessary for Venezuela's energy development," the presidential commission said, after presenting contingency measures to regularize fuel supplies in the short and medium-term.

The update further notes that to counter the interventionist and destabilizing maneuvers of the United States and the anti-democratic Venezuelan rightwing, it has developed new initiatives in the oil refining process, betting on the consolidation of an efficient system of import substitution to protect the Venezuelan oil industry from aggression or sanctions of any nature.