US Star Iris Ship Was Targeted by Yemen's Houthis

On Monday, Yemen's Houthi group said they launched missile attacks on a U.S. commercial ship in southern Red Sea.

"Our naval forces targeted the U.S. ship Star Iris in the Red Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles, and the hit was accurate," Yahya Sarea, Houthi military spokesman, said.

"Our Armed Forces will continue to implement the decision to prevent all Israel-linked ships or those heading to Israeli ports unless Israeli aggression on the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip stops."

"We will not hesitate to carry out more attacks in response to the Zionist crimes in Gaza, as well as in response to the U.S.-British aggression against our country," the Houthi military spokesman added.

Yemen Official: "The ones ruling the US, UK and West is the ruling Zionist gang in London & Washington. They don't mobilize for the interests of US & British people, but for the lobby's interests... after the defeat of the IDF on Oct. 7, they turned the loss into a genocide." pic.twitter.com/QasJBcpe7o — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) February 10, 2024

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) received a report of incident about 40 nautical mile south of the Yemeni port of al-Mukha.

"Master said his vessel was attacked by two missiles," the UKMTO said, adding that there were no casualties and the vessel continued sailing.

This is the latest in a series of attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea claimed by the Houthis since November 2023, in what they said in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, triggering Houthi attacks against Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.