US and Its Allies Launches Attacks in Yemen by Fourth Time

US justified its continuous interventionist attacks as a multi-national effort is to defend ourselves, our partners, and allies in the region.

The United States Department of Defense reported that a coalition of several countries, including the U.S. and the United Kingdom, this Saturday bombed more than a dozen Houthi positions in the territory of Yemen.

According to a statement released in X by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the US attacks. and the United Kingdom, were carried out "in response to continued attacks by Houthis" against ships "transiting the Red Sea and the surrounding sea lanes".

The new bombardments were carried out against 18 positions in 8 locations in Yemen and are targets associated with "underground Houthi weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities", as well as air strike systems, air defence systems, radars and a helicopter".

U.S. and UK airstrikes targeted Houthi sites in Yemen Saturday after missiles were launched into the Gulf of Aden from Houthi-controlled parts of the country. Exclusive CGTN footage shot by our colleague, photographer Ahmed Hamran, shows large explosions in the Yemeni capital. pic.twitter.com/si64aze8LD — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) February 24, 2024

The strikes against the Yemeni rebels are supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, countries that belong NATO and other allies of Western in the world.

In a post published by CENTCOM in X the US justified its continuous interventionist attacks as a "multi-national effort is to defend ourselves, our partners, and allies in the region and restore freedom of navigation by destroying Houthi capabilities used to threaten U.S. and partner forces in the Red Sea".

This is the fourth time since January 11 that US and its allies launches several attacks on Houthis facilities in Yemen after the Houthi group started to attack ships and vessels in the Red Sea as a form to support the Palestinian people and boicott the Israeli economy.