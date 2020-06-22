Guyana: Opposition Demands President Granger Admit Defeat

The recount, supervised by CARICOM, showed that the PPP received 233,336 votes. The UNPA + AFC, 217,920.

Guyana's opposition groups demanded that interim President David Granger to recognize the People's Progressive Party's (PPP) victory in the March 2 elections, the result of which has yet to be confirmed due to legal claims.

The claim occurred on the eve of the Guyana Court of Appeal's verdict on Monday on a motion seeking to block the declaration of results of the vote count.

The court will determine whether the Guyana Electoral Commission (GECOM) can remove more than 200,000 votes due to alleged election fraud before the results are declared.

The Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (UNPA + AFC), led by Granger, says the recount was conducted with irregularities and anomalies and wants it annulled.

OAS tells Guyana to accept elections recount and hand over power to opposition https://t.co/a3OYVDzHKn — Mx. (@HeatherPinnock) June 16, 2020

"Guyana is being held by a few people who want power for their own benefit under the guise of electoral fraud," the minority Change Guyana party and the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) said in a statement.

The President of Guyana called the elections in December 2018, following the successful filing of a no-confidence motion against him.

Guyana held general and regional elections on 2 March, with the UNPA + AFC and PPP hoping its victory.

The recount, supervised by CARICOM, showed that the PPP received 233,336 votes, compared to 217,920 votes for the UNPA + AFC.