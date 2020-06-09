    • Live
Guyana: Granger Urged to Accept Defeat and Greet Successor
    Guyana's interim President David Granger. | Photo: Twitter/ @iNewsGuyana

Published 9 June 2020 (9 hours 7 minutes ago)
The Partnership for National Unity / Alliance for Change coalition has pledged not to accept the results.

Social organizations in Guyana are calling for an accelerated declaration of the general elections' results so that interim President David Granger will accept defeat and leave office in the interest of the country.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) requested the Electoral Commission (GECOM) to release the results as soon as possible, now that the national recount and the tabulation of ballots has been completed.

FITUG Monday noted that unofficially, the country and by extension, the world, is now aware of the results.

Guyana is awaiting for current Government acceptance so it can have a peaceful transition of power.

"We hope Granger will gracefully yield and offer his congratulations to his successor, Irfaan Ali, of the People's Progressive Party," the organization requested in a statement.

The Partnership for National Unity / Alliance for Change coalition has pledged not to accept the results.

According to FITUG, "the patience of the Guyanese people has been essential, as they have remained calm in what was a distressing period of our nation's history." 

Guyana will put an end to what has been "an unbearably long process," the organization noted.

by teleSUR/ age-la
