Guyana: High Court Urges Recount in Largest Electoral District

The decision could shift the balance in favor of the People's Progressive Party candidate.

Nearly two weeks after presidential elections, Guyana's High Court annulled the result of a key electoral region where voting was marred by accusations of fraud.

The current President David Granger, who is the "A Partnership for National Unity" party leader, was declared as the winner in the electoral district known as Region Four.

However, "we overturned that result after finding that in the March 5 statement the district violated the law," Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire announced.

The victory of this Region would have made possible Granger's re-election. But the High Court's decision could shift the balance in favor of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) and its candidate Irfaan Ali.

"Caricom urged Guyana's Electoral Commission on Thursday to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling and repeat the count of ballots in the largest district, issued in the general election on 02/03, from which there are still no results and fraud has been reported."

"Region Four must recount the votes before announcing a result," George-Wiltshire added.

Up to now, Guyana still does not know a final result, as the world questions the credibility of the country's Electoral Commission. This institution has not commented on the High Court's decision.

Guyana went to the polls on March 2, conditioned by the oil boom in this country, which is strongly divided by ethnic groups. ​​​​​​​