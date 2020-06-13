Guyana: Granger Asks CARICOM to Stay out of Internal Affairs

The votes' recount ended up last Sunday under the Caribbean Community' supervision.

Guyana's Interim President David Granger Friday attacked Caribbean Community (CARICOM) representatives by asking them to stay out of his country's internal political affairs until the electoral process is over.

Granger's attack came two days after St. Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that CARICOM would not allow the theft of these elections.

"We will not stand idly by or allow the results of this process to be altered," Gonsalves, one of Guyana's vote-counting observers, said on Wednesday.

The National Unity Coalition and the Alliance for Change (UNPA+AFC) leader Joseph Harmon condemned Gonsalves' statements a day before Granger.

"Is detrimental to comment on a process that is still ongoing," Harmon said.

“Mr Harmon thinks that he has authority to unleash vitriolic attacks on Caribbean leaders…that behaviour is not tolerable in a society that has the Charter of Civil Society, it can’t be,” Arthur fumed. https://t.co/7Czzcn2lgI — iNews Guyana (@iNewsGuyana) June 12, 2020

The UNPA+AFC Coalition attacks against the member of the Caribbean community were criticized by Popular Progressive/Civic Party (PPP/C) members.

"Attacks against respected Caribbean personalities are unjustified. CARICOM is only ensuring that this is a transparent and fair process," PPP/C secretary Bharrat Jagdeo said.

Prior to Gonsalves' statements, the UNPA+AFC had criticized the Organization of American States (OAS) for saying that the counting process is credible and that the results should be used to declare a winner and install a democratically elected government.

The votes' recount began on May 6 and ended up last Sunday, under the supervision of the Caribbean Community.

Unofficial figures give the victory to the opposition PPP/C with 33 seats in the Senate.