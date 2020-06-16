    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Guyana

Caricom Describes Guyana's Vote Recount as 'Acceptable'
  • A group of people wait their turn to vote in Region Four, Georgetown, Guyana, March 2, 2020.

    A group of people wait their turn to vote in Region Four, Georgetown, Guyana, March 2, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @sumariumcom

Published 16 June 2020 (3 hours 43 minutes ago)
Videos

"The three-person Caricom Observer Group concludes that the results of the count are completely acceptable,"  the regional bloc's General Secretary said.

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) mission that monitored the vote count in Guyana's elections on March 2 found in its report that, although there were irregularities, it was conducted in an acceptable manner, according to the Guyanese people's will.

RELATED: 

Guyana: High Court Urges Recount in Largest Electoral District

The regional bloc's General, Irwin LaRocque, assured that "the three-person Caricom Observer Group concludes that the results of the count are completely acceptable."

Caricom came "to the inevitable conclusion that the results of the recount are acceptable and should form the basis of the declaration of the results of the elections of 2 March 2020." LaRocque said.

In the process, any aggrieved political party had the right to seek redress before the courts in the form of an election petition.

However, the director of elections (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, stated that the results of the elections do not meet the standards of free and credible elections. 

Although the Caricom team recognizes that there were some flaws in the process of elections or technical issues affecting the will of the people expressed at the polls.

The recount was agreed by president David Granger and opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

The decision came after accusations against the coalition formed by the interim president's Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (PNU + AFC) alliance.

Tags

Guyana Elections Caricom Recount Ballots

People

David Granger Keith Lowenfield Bharrat Jagdeo Irwin LaRocque

RT - Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/ age-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.