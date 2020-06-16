Caricom Describes Guyana's Vote Recount as 'Acceptable'

"The three-person Caricom Observer Group concludes that the results of the count are completely acceptable," the regional bloc's General Secretary said.

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) mission that monitored the vote count in Guyana's elections on March 2 found in its report that, although there were irregularities, it was conducted in an acceptable manner, according to the Guyanese people's will.

The regional bloc's General, Irwin LaRocque, assured that "the three-person Caricom Observer Group concludes that the results of the count are completely acceptable."

Caricom came "to the inevitable conclusion that the results of the recount are acceptable and should form the basis of the declaration of the results of the elections of 2 March 2020." LaRocque said.

In the process, any aggrieved political party had the right to seek redress before the courts in the form of an election petition.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Sunday decided to tabulate the votes from the 29 ballot boxes from the East Coast of Demerara that were found to have missing documents, Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward informed the media Sunday. The issue… https://t.co/nGoefpzJPv — News Room (@newsroomgy) June 7, 2020

However, the director of elections (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, stated that the results of the elections do not meet the standards of free and credible elections.

Although the Caricom team recognizes that there were some flaws in the process of elections or technical issues affecting the will of the people expressed at the polls.

The recount was agreed by president David Granger and opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

The decision came after accusations against the coalition formed by the interim president's Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (PNU + AFC) alliance.