Guyana: Irfaan Ali Sworn In As President

GECOM’s result and declaration comes five months after Guyana’s general election and used the recount figure.

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic has been sworn in as the 9th Executive President of Guyana by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

GECOM’s Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh informed Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cumming of the result on Sunday, a loss for former President David Granger and the APNU/AFC.

New government ministers are being sworn in just following the swearing in of President Dr. Irfaan Ali who said the full cabinet would soon be in place.

The announcement came after Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield submitted the results of the March 2nd polls using the recount figure.

Dr Ali was sworn in to a hearty round of applause. His son can be heard crying in the background... pic.twitter.com/4V6aC6pc0o — Dareece Polo (@DareeceteleSUR) August 2, 2020

President Granger reportedly said that notwithstanding that declaration, the APNU+ AFC coalition maintains that anomalies and irregularities which have been uncovered during the recount process cannot be accepted and will form the grounds for an election petition.

The five month long crisis began in the days following the vote as irregularities were reported during the vote counting process by the main candidate and political parties, as well as by international election observers which included the Carter Center, the OAS and CARICOM.