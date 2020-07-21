Cuba Sends Medical Brigade To Monserrat To Face Covid-19

Montserrat authorities requested Cuban doctor’s assistance considering their prestige and performance during natural disasters and emergencies.

Cuba Foreign Affairs Minister Burno Rodriguez Parrilla Tuesday announced a new medical brigade would assist COVID-19 patients in Montserrat.

"A Henry Reeve brigade composed of 13 health professionals from #Cuba will support the confrontation with #COVID19 in this territory. The challenges posed by the pandemic demand our cooperation and solidarity," Parrilla tweeted.

Five doctors and eight nurses specialized in internal medicine, obstetrics, and gynecology, alongside general medicine, made up the brigade. This is the first occasion Monserrat would receive Cuba's medical aid.

The 13 healthcare professionals would comply with a mandatory quarantine term before their active service.



Members of the Cuban medical brigade Henry Reeves returning from Italy, after helping in the fight against COVID-19.

In early July, Montserrat's Minister of Health and Social Services Charles T. Kirnon and Cuba's Health Minister Jose Angel Portal signed a cooperation agreement. Montserrat authorities requested Cuban doctor's assistance considering their prestige and performance during natural disasters and emergencies.



As of Tuesday, Montserrat health authorities had registered 12 COVID-19 cases, one death, and ten recoveries from the virus.



Since the early pandemic, Cuba sent solidarity medical brigades to 38 nations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean.