France: Organization Recognizes Venezuela COVID-19 Management

The Franco-Latin Action Group of Insubordinate France (LFI) acknowledged Venezuela's successful management of the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

“It is the only Latin American country that has tested its inhabitants the most and has the lowest pollution rate on the continent” tweeted the organization referring to Venezuela.

The LFI also pointed out Venezuela’s health system efficiency to prevent the virus from spreading and treat affected patients. “In the social quarantine for almost 2 months, even in the poorest neighborhoods, doctors go from door to door to consult people.”

The political group also stated that the Venezuelan strategy to cope with the pandemic could be applied to other countries with a similar economic and social situation. “The Pan American Health Organization, a UN agency, is studying the success of the Venezuelan model to combat coronavirus for export to other countries” LFI representatives added.

���� L'Organisation panaméricaine de la santé, institution de l'ONU, étudie le succès du modèle vénézuélien de lutte contre le #coronavirus pour l'exporter à d'autres pays.



Le Venezuela ne compte que 345 cas et 10 morts. 470 000 tests gratuits réalisés. https://t.co/KRR0GqdJo3

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y2JGumUsVI — France-Amérique latine insoumis (@FALInsoumis) May 3, 2020



The organization also condemned the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela. “Venezuela, however, is under severe economic sanctions from the United States. This same country that accumulates more than 1 million cases and 65,000 deaths related to Covid-19. ”

To the LFI, Venezuela's results are very different from what countries such as Brazil show, which has 102,719 positive cases and 7,106 deaths, and Colombia, which has 7,668 infections and 340 deaths.



"This U.S. policy must cease immediately, the measures against Venezuela are inhumane," the group concluded.