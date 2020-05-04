    • Live
Venezuela

France: Organization Recognizes Venezuela COVID-19 Management

  • Supply to a municipal market in Isla Margarita, Nueva Esparta, Venezuela. May 2nd.

    Supply to a municipal market in Isla Margarita, Nueva Esparta, Venezuela. May 2nd. | Photo: Twitter/@sapi_ve

Published 4 May 2020 (3 hours 5 minutes ago)
Videos

The organization also condemned the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and the latter's struggle in the face of such actions.

The Franco-Latin Action Group of Insubordinate France (LFI) acknowledged Venezuela's successful management of the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

“It is the only Latin American country that has tested its inhabitants the most and has the lowest pollution rate on the continent” tweeted the organization referring to Venezuela.

The  LFI also pointed out Venezuela’s health system efficiency to prevent the virus from spreading and treat affected patients. “In the social quarantine for almost 2 months, even in the poorest neighborhoods, doctors go from door to door to consult people.”

The political group also stated that the Venezuelan strategy to cope with the pandemic could be applied to other countries with a similar economic and social situation. “The Pan American Health Organization, a UN agency, is studying the success of the Venezuelan model to combat coronavirus for export to other countries” LFI representatives added.


The organization also condemned the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela. “Venezuela, however, is under severe economic sanctions from the United States. This same country that accumulates more than 1 million cases and 65,000 deaths related to Covid-19. ”
 
To the LFI, Venezuela's results are very different from what  countries such as Brazil show, which has 102,719 positive cases and 7,106 deaths, and Colombia, which has 7,668 infections and 340 deaths.


"This U.S. policy must cease immediately, the measures against Venezuela are inhumane," the group concluded.

Post with no comments.