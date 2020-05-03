Open Letter in Support of Venezuela from Caribbean NGOs

Our Movements hold the Governments of Colombia and USA responsible for this terrorist action in Venezuela.

The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration and the Friends of Venezuela Solidarity Committee (Barbados) stands in solidarity with the Government and People of Venezuela and we condemn the terrorist action in Venezuela this morning.

We call on the Caribbean Governments and CARICOM to condemn this terrorist act that is supported by the Governments of Colombia and the USA.

Our Movements hold the Governments of Colombia and USA responsible for this terrorist action in Venezuela and we call on the people of the Caribbean to also condemn this terrorist act and to demand that the Caribbean remains a zone of peace.

The Progressive People of the Caribbean are the friends of the Venezuelan People and we will continue to stand in solidarity with the Government and People of Venezuela.