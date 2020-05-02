Venezuela to Carry out Special Repatriation Operations

Over the last 24 hours, this South American country has reported only 10 new COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza confirmed that the Bolivarian government will carry out special operations to facilitate air and land transportation for Venezuelan citizens who wish to return to their homeland from other South American countries.

"Starting next week, on instructions from President Nicolas Maduro, we will organize special operations for the Back to the Homeland Plan," Arreaza said.

This announcement happened after it was known that at least 23,823 Venezuelans have returned to their national territory as a result of situations of discrimination and xenophobia that occurred in neighboring countries.​​​​​​​

Regarding one of those unfortunate incidents, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez recalled that two Venezuelans died and six others were injured in Peru, after being hit by a truck, when they were walking on a highway in the early morning of Friday.

Meanwhile the Trump administration and Congress are stealing from the US coffer to give welfare to corporations and the oligarchs and has the American people under an unconstitutional lockdown. Venezuela is taking much better care of it’s people than the USA. #VoteThemAllOut2020 https://t.co/jbueZ52Cno — Anna Le Claire ⏳������������ �������� (@annaleclaire) May 2, 2020

On Saturday, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez warned the international community that the removal of the quarantine increases the risk of dissemination of COVID-19.

He pointed out that strict prevention measures have allowed his country to keep the contagion curve flat, an inspiring result achieved amid the U.S. harassment and its economic, commercial, and financial sanctions.​​​​​​

As of Saturday morning, this South American country had reported 345 COVID-19 cases, 10 dead, 148 patients discharged, 95 people are admitted to sentinel hospitals, 69 patients are in comprehensive diagnostic centers, and 23 people are in private clinics.

Over the last 24 hours, Venezuela has reported only 10 new COVID-19 cases, of which 1 was registered in the Tachira state, 1 in Miranda state, and 8 in Nueva Esparta state.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​