Cuba and Venezuela Reject Mike Pompeo's Threats

The comments by the Venezuelan and Cuban Foreign Ministers are in response to the constant barrage of threats emanating from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,
Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, demanded on Wednesday that the Government of the United States stop using Venezuela to hide its faults and failures.
The North American nation has now become the epicenter of the global pandemic generated by Covid-19, which has already reached 60 thousand deaths and more than a million confirmed cases. In contrast with the Bolivarian nation, where, "we have achieved a recovery rate of 43% and 0.3 deaths per million inhabitants," according to Arreaza.
@SecPompeo: that in the US the pandemic has exceeded the million cases with over 60,000 painful deaths and its economy suffers the consequences is the exclusive responsibility of your government. Stop using Venezuela to hide your faults and failures. https://t.co/ifBAFJGJ1W— Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) April 30, 2020
Such a serious pandemic isn't fought by fabricating conspiracies nor by prescribing disinfectants. The US Navy should tend to its contagion and not risk the lives of its officers in ficticious media distraction operations. Have the courage to tend to your humanitarian crisis.— Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) April 30, 2020
Through Twitter, the Foreign Minister questioned the recent accusations by the U.S. official who accused the Government of the Caribbean island of "exploitation of medical workers."
"What right does # U.S. Sec. of State have to put pressures on sovereign governments to deprive their nationals of health assistance? Despite efforts to discredit it, our doctors' work is highly demanded & recognized in the world. These are times of solidarity, not meanness." Rodriguez said.
For his part, the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, also alluded to this campaign of discredit promoted by the Trump administration and called it a "deliberate deception."