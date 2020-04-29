    • Live
Cuba and Venezuela Reject Mike Pompeo's Threats
    Both diplomats denied statements made by U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo | Photo: ACN

Published 29 April 2020 (1 hours 37 minutes ago)
The comments by the Venezuelan and Cuban Foreign Ministers are in response to the constant barrage of threats emanating from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,

Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, demanded on Wednesday that the Government of the United States stop using Venezuela to hide its faults and failures.

The North American nation has now become the epicenter of the global pandemic generated by Covid-19, which has already reached 60 thousand deaths and more than a million confirmed cases. In contrast with the Bolivarian nation, where, "we have achieved a recovery rate of 43% and 0.3 deaths per million inhabitants," according to Arreaza.

Arreaza's statements came in response to Pompeo's comments when he said that the U.S. was preparing to "reopen its embassy" in Caracas.
 
The number of deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. exceeds 60,000 as of Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Center for Science and Systems Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Now, the figure is above the predictions made by the country's top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci.
 
Cuba responds to Pompeo's threats.
 
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also rejected the statements by Pompeo, which seek to discredit the work of the island's medical brigades in other countries to confront Covid-19.
 

Through Twitter, the Foreign Minister questioned the recent accusations by the U.S. official who accused the Government of the Caribbean island of "exploitation of medical workers."

"What right does # U.S. Sec. of State have to put pressures on sovereign governments to deprive their nationals of health assistance? Despite efforts to discredit it, our doctors' work is highly demanded & recognized in the world. These are times of solidarity, not meanness." Rodriguez said.

For his part, the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, also alluded to this campaign of discredit promoted by the Trump administration and called it a "deliberate deception."

