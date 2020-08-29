France: Delayed Tour de France Kicks Off in Nice

This is the first time an Ecuadorean participates in a Tour de France, marking history for the South American country.

With strict coronavirus restrictions, France's delayed Tour de France Saturday has officially kicked off in the Riviera city of Nice.

On Saturday, the Tour’s organizers announced that if two or more members of a team, including staff, test positive for COVID-19, they will be expelled from the race.

“From two positive cases in a group of 30, there is a real risk of elimination of a team,” said Tour director Christian Prudhomme in an interview with a local radio.

The three-week tour will take place in the next three weeks, finishing in the French capital, Paris.

�� The riders have covered 43.8km in the first hour of racing.



�� Les coureurs ont parcouru 43,8km lors de la première heure de course.#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/FtYdss8GCL — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) August 29, 2020

According to The Ineos Grenadiers boss, Sir Dave Brailsford, “nobody knows” if the Tour will reach the finish line in Paris on September 20th.

22 teams, with 8 riders will be competing in this year’s including teams such as Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, Bora–Hansgrohe, among others.

Latin American riders include Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, Colombia’s Egan Bernal (current champion), Nairo Quintana, among others. This is the first time an Ecuadorean participates in a Tour de France, marking history for the South American country.