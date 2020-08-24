France: Paris Police Arrest 148 In Riots After PSG Defeat

Hundreds of angry supporters clashed with police officers in the Champs-Elysées.

On Sunday, hundreds of enraged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans clashed with riot police on the Champs-Elysées after their team was defeated by Bayern Munich 1-0 in the final match of the Champions League.

Even when Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin pledged the fans to enjoy the game peacefully from their homes, thousands of PSG supporters converged on the team's football stadium (Parc des Princes) to watch the game on two giant screens.

Authorities had implemented extra security measures with 3,000 police assets deployed in the city. However, after the match was over, hundreds of angry supporters headed to Champs Elysées. Many of them were not wearing masks or were failing to keep social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns.

Then, frustrated after having lost the most important match in the club's history, several PSG fans threw projectiles at police. This made law enforcement officers start using tear gas to disperse people gathered in the place.

The riots in Paris are escalating. pic.twitter.com/uWrRLL7eEq — Steve Laws (@SteveLaws19) August 23, 2020

Also, rioters smashed several shop windows and set ablaze a couple of cars, something that was harshly criticized by Darmanin.

"The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalized," he complained.

Police reported that they issued 404 fines for people not wearing face masks in places where they are compulsory. Also, they had made 148 arrests.