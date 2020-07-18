France: Fire Breaks Out in Nantes' 15th Century Cathedral

The construction of Saint Peter and Saint Paul cathedral began in 1434 and lasted almost 500 years.

A fire burst out in the Gothic cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, located in the city of Nantes in western France, on Saturday morning.

Over 100 firefighters and 45 technical units were mobilized to save this historic cathedral, one of the largest in France, from the flames.

"The fire was contained a few hours after it started, so we are not facing the same scenario as the Notre Dame fire in Paris a year ago," France's Fire and Rescue Services director Laurent Ferlay said.

The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the causes of the incident because it is believed that the fire was "premeditated".

Breaking: There is a massive fire at the historic Nantes Cathedral in France. pic.twitter.com/QTkPsD0LSr — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 18, 2020

"We can see a possible manipulation at three points in the cathedral: in the great organ and in the interior columns located at the right and the left of the temple," Nantes' prosecutor Sennes said.

The fire mainly damaged the great organ and the original XVI century stained glass windows located behind the instrument.

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit Nantes with Culture and Interior's Ministers Roselyne Bachelot and Gerald Darmanin respectively.

