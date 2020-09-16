EU Says Poland “LGBTQ-Free Zones” Violates Gay Community Rights

Von der Leyen also criticized anti-Semitic expressions in Belgium's carnival, with distorted effigies. The UN has considered removing the Aalst parade from its list of exceptional cultural events after several accusations of racism.

European Union Chief executive Ursula Von der Leyen on Wednesday rejected bloc members' discrimination against the LGBTQ community, precisely Poland's "LGBT-free zones" policy, violating queer people's rights.

"LGBTQI-free zones are humanity free zones. And they have no place in our (European) Union," Von der Leyen said in her annual allocution to the European Parliament.

In August, Poland Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro offered financial aid to a location that self-declared free of "LGBT ideology." In July, Ziobro said that it would be unacceptable for Poland to be forced to accept same-sex marriage and to acknowledge gay unions' right to adopt children.

Poland nationalist and conservative leaders do not recognize gay couples as parents of a child. For instance, a lesbian couple would be assumed as mothers of a child, but would not be considered the same in Poland.

Solidarity with the gay community in Poland! The EU needs to act now as lives are at stake. https://t.co/SylsQHEStP — Pio Fenton (@Piofenton) August 8, 2020

"Breaches of the rule of law cannot be tolerated. If you are a parent in one country, you are a parent in every country," Von der Leyen added.

The EU leader said the bloc would implement a strategy to ensure LGBT rights and recognize all types of families in all member nations. Hungary government it is also a detractor of not traditional and non-heteronormative unions.

Von der Leyen also criticized anti-Semitic expressions in Belgium's carnival, with distorted effigies. The UN has considered removing the Aalst parade from its list of exceptional cultural events after several accusations of racism.