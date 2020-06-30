Poland to Hold Second Round of Elections

Although the polls closed on Sunday with record turnout since 1995, there will be a second round of elections next July 12.

Despite the fact Polish Presient Andrzej Duda won the recent presidential elections with 43.50 percent of the valid votes, while his closest rival, Warsaw's Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, won 30.46 percent, there will be a second round.



The two contenders will face each other once again as neither of them had the 50 percent of votes needed to win in the first round.

At the closing of the polling stations, Duda attended a public event with his wife and other government officials, where he was received with cheers and applause by the crowd.

It is estimated that if Duda is re-elected, the reforms approved by Parliament will be deepened, including a controversial law that eliminates judges from public debate.

Poland’s voters will head to the polls on June 28 to vote for their next president, a largely ceremonial position but with crucial power to veto laws https://t.co/P1o0rOuQnH — TIME (@TIME) June 26, 2020

Many voters define Mayor Trzaskowski as a solid option to curb the Law and Justice Party, according to polls published by the local press.

The rivals are 48 years old and former MEPs, although their political positions are very different.

The current leader is committed to ultra-nationalism, while the other maintains a more centrist position.

Around 30 million Poles will be able to attend polling stations on 12 July.