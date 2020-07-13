Poland: Andrzej Duda Wins Presidency Elections After Tight Race

This far-right politician's reelection shows that Poland's society is still very divided.

Poland's electoral authorities Monday made official the victory of ultraconservative Andrzej Duda in the recent elections, by a narrow majority of votes.

Duda received the 51.21 percent of the votes, while the Warsaw Mayor Rafa Trzaskowski got the 48.79 percent.

The National Electoral Commission released the results after counting over 99 percent of the country's voting districts.

After five years in power, Duda was confident of being re-elected. "It is fantastic to win the majority of the votes with almost 70 percent of the turnout," he said without waiting for official results.

The assistance rate reached 68.12 percent of the nearly 30 million voters called to the polls.

So cool to see some @TheProgressives’ graphic material becoming a symbol in the fight for LGBTI rights in Poland.



Duda won the election, but the fight goes on ��️‍��✊ pic.twitter.com/uM57Cp4g6l — Sam Ryan (@SammyJRyan) July 13, 2020

Experts announced that Duda's new victory shows that Poland's society is very divided, a reality that will not be mitigated.

"These results confirm that our democracy is weakened and our society is divided. There are two different visions: the system we have and the future we want," Poland's Former Prime Minister Wodzimierz Cimoszewicz said.

Among the stances Duda took throughout his re-election campaign was to compare "LGBT ideology" with communism.

"I want the Constitution to explicitly forbid the adoption of children by same-sex couples," the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) member urged.

Election day, which was held on June 28, was previously scheduled for May 10 but had to be postponed because of the pandemic. Ballots' second round took place on July 12.