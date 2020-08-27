El Salvador: Popular Movements Join Against Bukele's Government

The organization also warned about Bukele's candidacy for new general elections and stressed the president is conducting an anticipated campaign to guarantee a paramount political role for his allies.

El Salvador Coordinator of Popular Movements (CSMP) on Tuesday called on social organizations and Salvadoran people to join against President Nayib Bukele’s administration, due to government mismanagement and demagogy during the pandemic.

“We invite all democratic sectors and all decent, honest, and hard-working people to create the broadest alliance against authoritarianism, intolerance, lack of transparency, corruption, confrontation, and demagogy,” CSMP said.

In the early pandemic, Bukele pledged an economic aid program for disadvantaged communities. However, poor people who rely on informal activities started a peaceful protest to demand food and other primordial resources at the Illopango municipality in San Salvador.

The contradictions between Bukele and Congress led to unstable management of the pandemic, and the lack of precise health protocols.

Lord, please watch over your children from El Salvador & everyones families who are from there. Protect them from any further natural disasters, from hunger and from violence. ❤️ https://t.co/wC6Dm11mOx — yana! (@aiiyyana) June 2, 2020

“The handling of the pandemic has been disastrous, and those responsible will be held accountable for the fatal consequences, especially for the death of health care workers who did not have proper protection. This governmental omission is a crime that cannot go unpunished,” CSMP added.

The organization also warned about Bukele’s candidacy for a new round general elections and stressed the president is conducting an anticipated campaign to guarantee paramount political roles for his allies.

CSMP also stated that the government invests in minor social campaigns to deviate opinion from the main issues in the Central American nation.