The Dominican Republic Prepares to Hold New Municipal Elections

The Dominican Republic's Central Election Board (JCE) authorities affirmed this Caribbean nation is ready for holding new municipal elections on March 15.

On Feb. 16, the municipal elections were canceled due to a generalized failure in automated voting equipment, which was used for the first time in this Caribbean country.

Among other things, the current JCE preparations include the elimination of last election ballots and the impression of the new ones, as well as the verification of the scanners and electoral packages.

Up to now, the JCE has denied reports accusing it of changing ballots, falsifying information or tampering with the ballot boxes.

The coordinator of the "Citizen Participation" NGO, Sonia Diaz, assured that the number of electoral observers has increased from 2,000 to 3,000.

�� JCE informa ha entregado 5,936 valijas con material electoral a Juntas Municipales; acompañamiento de partidos y observadores se mantiene de forma permanente. #Elecciones2020RD https://t.co/PCCakc4vDH pic.twitter.com/qkDtkFpaGM — JCE (@juntacentral) March 10, 2020

"JCE reports that it has delivered 5,936 bags with electoral material to Municipal Boards. Political parties and observers permanently accompany the process."

Her NGO has convoked the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs’ members and other citizens to monitor the political process before, during and after the elections.

The activist added that the JCE has the tool "'watch your vote' so that any citizen who sees an anomaly in any polling place can report it.

“We call on the population to get oriented; go vote and defend your vote. With that tool, any citizen who sees an anomaly in any polling place should report it,” Diaz said and called for ​​​​​​​calm in this second edition of the election.​​​​​​​