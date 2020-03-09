20 Provinces on Alert for Heavy Rains in the Dominican Republic

These rains are due to the presence of Tropical Storm Karen. According to the National Office of Meteorology (Onamet), bulletin, the cloud bands of the storm affect the Dominican territory in its eastern part.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) declared that 20 of the 31 provinces in the Dominican Republic are on high alert due to the threat of flooding and land displacement due to heavy rains in the territory.

In its most recent report, COE published that the provinces of Spaillat, Puerto Plata, Santiago, La Vega, Monseñor Noel, Duarte, and Samaná y Maria Trinidad Sanchez were declared on yellow alert. The provinces of Hermanas Mirabal, San Cristóbal, El seibo, Monte plata, San Jose de Ocoa, San Juan, Sanchez Ramirez, Hato mayor, La Altagracia, Valverde, Santiago rodríguez and Azua are under green alert.

Onamet also published that the Caribbean nation is under the influence of a tropospheric trough and a cold front, with which "conditions are favorable for the generation of dense clouds with heavy downpours, electrical storms and gusts of wind at times towards the northeast, southeast, north, northwest, southwest, Cordillera Central and the border area.

Estimados usuarios, aquí le suministramos los datos tabulados sobre los acumulados de lluvias, también las temperaturas máximas y mínimas reportadas ayer. pic.twitter.com/2no4nYFr5w — Oficina Nacional de Meteorología (@onametRD) March 9, 2020



According to the forecasts, moderate and heavy rains will continue through the frontal and valley systems, causing dangerous waves along the Atlantic coast.

The yellow alert is issued when the trend towards the development of the phenomenon increases and brings with it situations of risk and strong emergencies. The green alert, which can be partial or total, is issued when the expectations of an event allow the occurrence of a dangerous one for the inhabitants of the area to be foreseen.

In the town of Amapola, in the province of La Vega, 147.3 centimeters of rainfall were recorded, the maximum accumulated for Sunday, according to Onamet.