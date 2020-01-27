Cuban President Calls For Massive March Honoring Jose Marti

Through his Twitter account, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a message for all Cubans to pay tribute with the most massive march.

Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, called to pay tribute to national hero Jose Marti with the most massive torchlight march on the 167th anniversary of his birth.

Through his Twitter account, the Head of State called to "make history" with the torches lit from the steps of the University of Havana.

As always, the march will go from the University of Havana to the Fragua Martiana, where the Cuban national hero was subjected to forced labor in the quarries of San Lazaro when he was only 17 years old.

#Hoy vamos a esperar cumpleaños 167 de #Martí con nuestras antorchas encendidas, desde la Escalinata universitaria. Hagamos historia con la más masiva marcha de #Homenaje al Apóstol y de condena a quienes pretendieron mancillarlo. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad pic.twitter.com/TFj3GsUoDE — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 27, 2020

#Today we'll wait for #Martí's 167th birthday with our torches, from the university's staircase. Let's make history with the most massive march of #Homage to the Apostle and condemnation of those who tried to sully him. #We areCuba #We areContinuity

Likewise, through twitter, young Cubans will pay tribute to Jose Marti, remembering the first torch march held in 1953.

José Julián Martí Pérez was born on January 28, 1853, in Havana and fell in combat on May 19, 1895, in Dos Ríos, in the former Oriente province.

The Apostle of national independence was an outstanding politician, writer, teacher, and journalist.

Creator of the Cuban Revolutionary Party and organizer of the War of 1895, thus called the war of Independence of Cuba against the Spanish.

Members of student and youth movements and organizations will participate in the tribute to José Martí, on the 167th anniversary of his birth, together with leaders of political and mass organizations.