Cuba: Zero Cases Of Covid-19 For The First Time In 130 Days

The Ministry of Public Health of Cuba (MINSAP) did not confirm new cases of the COVID-19 this Monday, for the first time since March 11, when it reported the three first cases.

At the daily press conference on the impact of a pandemic, the National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, briefed that 2,914 samples were studied, and none of them turned out to be positive. Therefore, at Sunday’s close, the total number of people affected by the deadly disease has remained at 2,446.

Duran also reported that 11 patients had recovered, and pointed out that the number of deaths continued at 87, being no deceased for nine consecutive days.

Cuba pursued a Zero COVID approach. https://t.co/4ebcgmHL4O — Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) July 19, 2020

NO reporting of new domestic cases of COVID-19 is an achievement long-awaited by the authorities and the population. At the same time, most of the country moved on Monday into the final phase of resuming normal activities, except Havana, the capital, and Mayabeque province.

The capital’s 2.2 million residents remain at the first phase of three stages of reopening. Each phase allows capacity at venues to increase from an initial 60%. Interprovincial transportation begins during phase two, and social distancing and wearing masks remain mandatory in most circumstances.