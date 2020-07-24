Cuba Allows Its Clinic to Be Used for the Bolivians Welfare

Without giving up ownership over its Clinic in La Paz, Cuba insists its property should be used to assist COVID-19 patients.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry (Minrex) Thursday announced that it will put its "Collaborator's Clinic" at the Bolivian people's disposal so that it can be used to confront the pandemic despite the hostile attitude of Bolivia's coup-born regime against the Island.

"Although Cuba will not relinquish its ownership over the Clinic, we insist that the property should be used to assist COVID-19 patients while the health emergency in the country lasts," Minrex urged in a statement.

As of Thursday, Bolivia had reported over 70,000 COVID-19 infections and over 2,000 deaths. The health authorities also informed the death of young doctors who graduated from the Latin American School of Medicine (Elam) in Cuba.

"The numbers show that Bolivia's health system has not been able to effectively deal with this pandemic and that the country is on the verge of collapse," the Ministry said.

The Collaborator's Clinic has 13 beds, including six for hospitalized patients, four for observation, and three for intensive care.

For years, in this health center, the Bolivian people received free medical attention provided by a Cuban medical team, which left the country due to the insecurity caused by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

The clinic was violently raided by police authorities on Nov. 15, 2019, amid the coup d'état that led to former president Evo Morales' resignation.

Since then, the Bolivian de facto government has arbitrarily prevented Cuba's diplomats from accessing the clinic.