Congo: Two Students and a Teacher Killed in North Kivu

In June, an armed group attacked the inhabitants of Mousa, in Ituri Province. The villagers lamented the death of 16 people, including five girls under 15 years old.

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Friday that unknown shooters attacked a primary school and assassinated two students and a teacher in the eastern province of North Kivu.

On Thursday morning, the unidentified armed group broke into the Ngoyi Primary School and attacked pupils, teachers, and other personnel. The number of casualties remains unclear.

According to Unicef's statement, the offenders clashed with law enforcement officials in the school's vicinity. Authorities are yet to determine if the students were the target of the attack or collateral victims.

Because of frequent violent events in the zone, the army protects schools in North Kivu.

@WFP and the Republic of Congo government have come up with a new initiative which ensures 61,000 children in over 340 schools receive their school meals in take-home rations (as a solution to the necessary COVID-19 school closures) ��https://t.co/OV0hxfQ7ur — ShareTheMeal (@ShareTheMealorg) July 22, 2020

In June, an armed group attacked the inhabitants of Mousa, in Ituri Province. The villagers lamented the death of 16 people, including five girls under 15 years old.

So far, in 2020, the northern Congolese region recorded over 300 casualties due to this kind of event.

Congo suffers frequent clashes related to ethnic and territorial conflicts. Thousands are displaced every year, and in 2020, these calamities concur with the COVID-19 pandemic, hardening the situation.