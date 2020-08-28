    • Live
Mali: ECOWAS Grants 1 Year in Power To Transitional Government
    The delegation of West African leaders from ECOWAS led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan held a meeting on August 24 in Bamako to mediate in the wake of the coup. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ H. Diakite

Published 28 August 2020 (4 hours 40 minutes ago)
 In the aftermath of the coup, ECOWAS decided to suspend Mali's membership and to halt trade as neighboring countries closed its borders. 

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) agreed on Friday to allow the military junta to rule for a year and then hand over power to a civilian government.

As a result of the extraordinary meeting on Mali's situation, the 15-country block demanded to the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) "the immediate release of all the remaining senior Government officials in detention, without pre-conditions," Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said via twitter.

Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was released by the CNSP yesterday and is currently at his residency in the capital Bamako.

The ECOWAS also demands "a transition process, to be completed in not more than 12 months, and which shall include the representatives of Malian stakeholders."

The block explained that Mali's current military government "has to abide by these requests to enjoy the cooperation and collaboration of regional and international community, and to allow the easing of sanctions imposed on Mali."

In the aftermath of the coup, the ECOWAS decided to suspend Mali's membership and to halt trade as neighboring countries closed its borders.

Furthermore, the ECOWAS said it would provide the necessary logistics to facilitate a re-election process and re-establish democratic governance in Mali.

Former president Keita has said that he does not pretend to return to politics.

  
 

Reuters, Twitter Muhammadu Buhari
by teleSUR/esf-MS
