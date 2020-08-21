WHO: Ebola Reaches 100 Cases in the DR of Congo

World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said on Friday that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had reached 100 infections.
"With 100 cases in less than 100 days, the pace of the Ebola outbreak in Equateur a big concern," Moeti tweeted.
On June 1, The WHO identified the fresh outbreak in Mbandaka city, after Congo decreed finished a prior virus' explosion that left more than 2,200 casualties in two years.
A prior Ebola outbreak in RDC has also occurred in Mbandaka, specifically in the Bikoro area. The WHO implemented a vaccination program as well as case tracking to restrain the infections. However, armed conflicts and displacement frequently limit these initiatives.
The equatorial forests and wildlife habitats are a natural environment for the virus' development and spreading. It has reached distant settlements in Equateur province, over 300 km from Mbandaka.
"The virus is spreading across a wide and rugged terrain, which requires costly interventions," Moeti said.
As of Friday, the Ebola-related death toll is 43. The virus's new outbreak overlaps with the COVID-19 epidemic, with 3,850 cases, 77 deaths, and 1,625 recoveries.