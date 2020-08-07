    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Democratic Republic of Congo

Congo: Unicef Drug Warehouse Burns Down, No Casualties
  • Fire at UNICEF headquarters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. 7 August 2020

    Fire at UNICEF headquarters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. 7 August 2020 | Photo: Twitter/ @ValiantThor12

Published 7 August 2020
Opinion

So far, the incident causes have not been identified but pertinent investigations are in progress.

A UNICEF's medicine warehouse in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) burst into flames on Friday, destroying valuable materials intended for Ebola and COVID-19 patients.

RELATED: 

US: New York Schools to Resume In-Person Schooling, Cuomo Says

"We are deeply saddened by this situation," UNICEF Deputy Representative in DRC Katya Marino said.

The fire occurred at UNICEF's headquarters in Kinshasa. Local firefighters and authorities came rushing to the location.

According to official reports, no casualties were registered, but UNICEF lost all the stored medical supplies. The materials were used to alleviate the DRC children's health situation.

"We will replace the lost equipment as soon as possible to continue our activities for children," Marino added.

So far, the incident causes have not been identified, but pertinent investigations are in progress.

DRC suffers a new Ebola outbreak, with over 70 positive cases and 32 deaths. Also, the African nation registered 3,637 COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths, and 1,589 recoveries from the virus.

Tags

Democratic Republic of Congo UNICEF Fire

UNICEF - teleSUR
by teleSUR/ gq-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.