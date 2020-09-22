    • Live
Colombia: Strike Over Police Abuses Ends in Brutal Repression
    National police agents repress a protester in Bogota, Colombia, Sept. 21, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @AnonNews_Col

Published 22 September 2020
The Police's Mobile Anti-Riot Squad injured several young people after throwing a stun bomb.

At least 11 people Monday were injured and 13 others were detained after Colombia's security forces repressed the national strike that took place against police brutality.

The protests concentrated in Bogota, where the National Police's Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) injured several young people after throwing a stun bomb.

Videos posted on social networks showed how the agents also used tear gas to dissipate the peaceful demonstrations.

Arbitrary arrests were made during the demonstrations, which were called in rejection of the systematic massacres and murders of young people, social leaders, and former combatants.

Thousands of people also took to the streets to repudiate President Ivan Duque's neoliberal policies and demand social protection, security, work, health, and education.

The national strike called by labor organizations and student associations spread to Cucuta, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Pereira, Medellín, Cali, and other cities.

For the last 15 days, the country has faced a wave of protests that were unleashed after the young Javier Ordoñez's murder in the hands of two police agents. On Monday, the officers were sent to prison for the crimes of torture and murder.

