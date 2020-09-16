Colombia: FARC Denounces the Murder of Another Former Combatant

According to Colombia’s Institute for Peace and Development Studies (Indepaz), 226 former guerrilla members have been murdered since 2016. FARC qualifies the casualties as extrajudicial executions and points to Ivan Duque’s government as a cohort of the killings.

Colombia Alternative Force of the Common (FARC) senator Griselda Lobo Silva on Wednesday denounced the assassination of former combatant Wilber Grueso.

“Another murdered peace signatory, this time it is Wilber Grueso, murdered in Cali. There are now 227 peace signatories who are victims of the persecution, stigmatization and complicit silence of this government. We demand guarantees for our lives!” Lobo tweeted.

According to preliminary inquiries, Grueso arrived in Cali city to visit his sentimental partner. An unknown motorist shot him on Sunday morning, in the North Metropolitan neighborhood.

The victim was transported to a healthcare center where he died after blood loss due to the shots. His corpse remained in the morgue of Valle del Cauca until authorities identified him.

Protest at #Colombia’s Fiscalia (Attorney general) today to demand more safety in rural areas. Six massacres of civilians have occurred in two weeks in areas where violence growing after withdrawal of FARC guerrillas. More than 30 dead. About 40 people showed up at protest. pic.twitter.com/pL0mn8Obz9 — manuel rueda (@ruedareport) August 28, 2020

The Metropolitan Police and local Attorney’s Office initiated an investigation of the murder and determined the aggressor whereabouts. Besides, law enforcement investigates if Grueso received death threats recently.

Wilber Grueso was complying with his reincorporation process in Policarpa municipality, in the department of Nariño. The 42-years-old former combatant was also a Peace Agreement signer.

According to Colombia’s Institute for Peace and Development Studies (Indepaz), 226 former guerrilla members have been murdered since 2016. FARC qualifies the casualties as extrajudicial executions and points to Ivan Duque’s government as a cohort of the killings.