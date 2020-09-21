Colombia: Massacre in Nariño Is Posted on Social Media

This violent act is the twelfth massacre that took place in Colombia during the last month.

Colombia's Army Monday confirmed the murder of four men who were shot to death in a rural area of the Nariño Department as the killers posted the execution on social networks.

"Colombia hurts. The situation is terrible. There is no respect for the life and dignity of human beings," journalist Carlos Ceron tweeted.

The victims were Cristian and Jose Miranda, Fabian Olave, and Orlindo Cuero. Their bodies arrived at the Mosquera municipality's morgue at 18h00 local time.

The forensic report stated that Jose Miranda was shot in his right arm, thorax, and right side. Meanwhile, Cristian Miranda was shot in the left eye and the shoulder; Fabian Olave was wounded in the abdomen and head, and Orlindo was shot in the left arm, right shoulder, lumbar zone, and neck.

A petition initiated by members of the Colombian community in Vancouver is calling on @CanadianPM @JustinTrudeau to demand the full implementation of the 2016 Peace Accord and condemn the massacres, targeted assassinations and police brutality in Colombia, https://t.co/0QURUQmByI pic.twitter.com/JYtqpUfBnJ — Peace Brigades International - Canada (@PBIcanada) September 18, 2020

This violent act is the twelfth massacre that took place in Colombia during the last month., according to the Peace and Development Studies Institute (Indepaz).

On Sunday, the first massacre occurred when armed men killed six people in rural Buenos Aires, Cauca, early in the morning. The victims' relatives found their bodies in a mangrove swamp.

Over 240 people have been killed in 61 massacres in Colombia this 2020. From the Peace Agreement signing in 2016 to July 15, 2020, over 970 social leaders and human rights defenders have been assassinated