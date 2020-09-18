Colombia: Massacre in Norte de Santander Leaves 3 People Dead

So far this year, human rights defenders have denounced 59 massacres against the civilian population.

Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) Friday confirmed a new massacre in the Ocaña municipality, in Norte Santander Department, where three people were killed by armed groups.

The victims were Saul Garcia, Haider Santiago, and Elmer Ortega, all of whom were shot dead in the rural area Aguas Claras at 22h00 local time.

"The three young people did not live in the area. They were drinking in a public establishment when the armed men arrived and shot them. Afterward, they fled," National Police commander Jhon Alzate reported.

The massacre's perpetrators and their motives haven't been identified yet. Authorities are on the scene to investigate what happened.

#Colombia's defense minister forgot to get rid of evidence he personally coordinated the Bogota Massacre in which police murdered seven people and injured at least 72 on Wednesday and Thursday. https://t.co/6O24I4Dtks pic.twitter.com/aybXp8Z5QG — Colombia Reports (@colombiareports) September 13, 2020



Indepaz reported that this is the 59th massacre to occur in the country this 2020, and the sixth recorded in Norte de Santander Department. In Colombia, the number of deaths caused by the violence escalation exceeds 200 so far this year.

"Although the numbers are overwhelming, most of the region's mass media are downplaying Colombia's reality," NODAL director Pedro Brieger assured.

"There is a great silence surrounding the systematic murder of Colombia's social leaders, environmental defenders, or demobilized guerrillas. The editorial decisions of Colombia's main newspapers are ideological and political," Brieger said.