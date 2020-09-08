Colombia: Three Massacres in One Day Leave 15 People Dead

So far, human rights defenders have denounced 57 massacres carried out by armed groups.

Colombia's Peace and Reconciliation Foundation confirmed that three new massacres left 15 people dead in the departments of Bolivar, Antioquia, and Cesar in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday night, four young people were killed after a shooting in the Villa Maria neighborhood in Bolivar. The names of the victims have not yet been released. Hours earlier, an armed group killed three people in the Simiti Municipality. Their bodies were found by Colombia's Army on Sunday noon.

"We are focusing our efforts on identifying the victims and revealing these murders' causes," Interior Ministry's representative in Bolivar Carlos Monsalve said.

Peace and Reconciliation Foundation also confirmed a new massacre in Antioquia, where at least five people were killed with a firearm in the Zaragoza municipality.

Besides Bolivia's and Antioquia's massacres, three people were murdered in the Aguachica municipality, in Cesar Department.

Armed men on a motorcycle entered a house and shot 23-year-old woman Maria Mosquera, who was five months pregnant. They also attacked two other men who were with her. All three victims are Venezuelan citizens.

So far this year, Colombia records 57 massacres, according to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz).