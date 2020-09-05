Colombia: Prosecutor's Office Denies Request for Uribe's Release

The Colombian Attorney General's Office Friday rejected the freedom request presented by the defense of former president Alvaro Uribe, who is under house arrest on charges of alleged bribery and fraud.

"The prosecutor in charge of the investigation rejected the request because it should only be approved by a judge of control of guarantees in preliminary hearings," the Attorney General's Office stated.

Former President Uribe's trial was assigned this Thursday to special prosecutor Gabriel Duran after the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) transferred the case to the Attorney General's Office.

#UnitedStates | Alvaro Uribe currently finds himself under house arrest, having been convicted under a criminal process for bribery of exparamilitaries, his objective to avoid being linked to any organized criminal activities. https://t.co/X7br1QadRd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 31, 2020

Prosecutor Jaime Duran justified the denial of the petition because Uribe's case is being processed from the new criminal system in which it is up to the judges and not the prosecutors to make such decisions. The Uribe's case is being investigated under Law 906 of 2004, which is the new accusatory penal system. This Law establishes that the prosecutor investigates, a judge of control of guarantees decides, and a judge of knowledge is the one who leads the trial. "The complexity of the investigation, and the extensive documentation of the file, requires a study to define a transit method between the two procedural systems," Attorney General's Office explained.