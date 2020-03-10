US, Colombia, Brazil Hold Alliance to Attack Venezuela

The Bolivarian Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced that the U.S. and its allies want to depict Venezuela as a regional threat to justify a naval blockade and a military intervention.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced that the United States, Colombia, and Brazil have established an alliance to increase the aggression against the Bolivarian people through a naval blockade.

"The White House is developing a chain of command to attack the Venezuelan people at all levels," Arreaza said and explained that the imperialist plan could include a naval blockade to his country.

Over the last week, Colombia's President Ivan Duque and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro met with U.S. President Donald Trump to promote destabilizing acts in Venezuela and increase unilateral coercive measures.

The Bolivarian foreign minister strongly criticized the meetings held by the head of the U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom) Adm. Craig Faller met with Colombian and Brazilian military to discuss matters about Venezuela.

"Why does Venezuela always appear permanently in military meetings? Why should the military think politically about the governments of the region? Obviously it is a large-scale operation," Arreaza stressed.

The U.S. economic war has already devastated Venezuela & is the main factor blocking any recovery.



The Trump White House is seeking now to tighten the screws even further, cutting off funds for medicines & all sorts of basic infrastructure & goods. https://t.co/pkua6tg28B — Jeb Sprague (@JebSprague) March 10, 2020

He also recalled that those conservative presidents insist on implementing the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (Tiar), which seeks military intervention in the event of an extra-regional attack.

On the other hand, Arreaza blamed opposition politician Juan Guaido for the imposition of unilateral and coercive measures that violate the United Nations Charter.

"While they violate the Charter, we stick to it and to international law. We will go to the U.N. Security Council and give it details of everything they are preparing behind their backs," he said.