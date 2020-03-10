Colombia: Ivan Cepeda Accuses Right-Wing Parties of Buying Vote

Cepeda, who also was a representative or the Colombian government chamber, denounced the right-wing functionary to the General Prosecutor, Francisco Barbosa Delgado.

Colombian Senator Ivan Cepeda presented his formal accusation against Maria Claudia Daza, the former adviser to ex-President Alvaro Uribe's, due to her implication in vote buying during the 2018 elections on behalf of current mandatary Ivan Duque.

These accusations arise after several recordings were released in relation with the deceased José Guillermo Hernández, in which he admits the vote-buying in 2018 ballots in the South American nation. In the audio evidence, the implicated parts mention Maria Claudia Daza and a woman named Priscilla.

On his official Twitter profile, the left-aligned representative of the Democratic Alternative Pole Party published: “Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa Delgado, this is my accusation against Maria Claudia Daza. It will be domiciled in the public prosecutor's office in minutes.” The functionary requested a travel ban for Daza and an investigation into Priscila Cabrales' dealings.

Fiscal @FrBarbosaD, esta es mi denuncia contra María Claudia Daza. Será radicada en la Fiscalía en los próximos minutos. Le solicito:

- Adelante investigaciones a que haya lugar.

- Prohiba la salida del país de la señora Daza.

- Investigue también a la señora Priscila Cabrales pic.twitter.com/6JX1fLGo6E — Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast) March 10, 2020



Upon Álvaro Uribe's admission of his advisor's involvement in the case, María Claudia Daza presented her formal and irrevocable resignation from the Legislative Work Unit, a body belonging to the Colombian Congress.

Uribe himself had claimed days before that Claudia Daza was a friend of María Mónica Urbina, the wife of 'Ñeñe' Hernández, and as a consequence to him, although he denied that his adviser had spoken to them about campaign issues, let alone about contributions.

Several local media outlets point to Daza's escape from these accusations.