Colombia: Senators to Debate Cuban Role in Peace Agreement

U.S. State Department included Cuba in its list of countries that tolerate terrorism under the excuse of the presence in Havana of members of the ELN peace delegation.

Colombian Senators Ivan Cepeda and Antonio Sanguino will lead today a political debate to analyze Cuba's role in the country's peace processes and the aggressions of Ivan Duque's Government against the Antillean nation.

The Senate's Second Committee debate aims to make Colombia's Government accountable for the State's international obligations in the face of the peace talks.

They will also analyze the agreements and their implementation, after the High Commissioner for Peace of this South American country, Miguel Ceballos, applauded the decision of the United States to include Cuba in the list of countries that tolerate terrorism.

According to a press release issued by both senators, Colombia's Foreign Minister Claudia Blum was also cited.

"Since the 1980s, Cuba has been a fundamental ally of Colombia in the search for peace because it has not only made all kinds of humanitarian efforts," senator Cepeda said.

The Caribbean island has also "lent its territory on multiple occasions for dialogue tables and long processes to achieve peace agreements," added.

The government of Iván Duque has taken the path of attacking Cuba, thereby also damaging the peace processes in Colombia.

On May 13, the U.S. State Department included Cuba in its unilateral list under the excuse of the presence in Havana of members of the ELN peace delegation.