US Military Brigade to Fight Drug Trafficking in Colombia

The special forces will be deployed, among other places, in frontier areas with Venezuela, such as Catatumbo and Arauca.

A U.S. brigade of special anti-drug units will arrive in Colombia in support of an operation announced by Washington in April that actually seeks to deploy military forces in the country's border states with Venezuela.

The U.S. Embassy in Colombia announced in a statement that a Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) will travel to Colombia under the guise of helping it in its fight against drug trafficking.

The mission will begin in early June, extend over several months, and focus its efforts on the Zonas Futuro, as delimited by the Colombian government.

The Zonas Futuro cover 2.4 percent of Colombian territory, and some are located in frontier areas with Venezuela, such as Catatumbo and Arauca.



Se oscurece el ambiente en Colombia y sus vecindades, primero el envío de naves militares al Caribe, luego la incursión de mercenarios en la Guaira, ahora llega al país una Brigada de seguridad de la Fuerza de Asistencia -SFAB- de EEUU, lo usual son 800 efectivos, muy preocupante — León Valencia (@LeonVaLenciaA) May 27, 2020

"The atmosphere in Colombia and its neighbourhoods is getting darker. First the sending of military ships to the Caribbean, then the incursion of mercenaries into La Guaira, now a security brigade from the US Assistance Force -SFAB- arrives in the country, the usual number is 800, very worrying."

Latin American social leaders' repudiation of U.S. government decision is being echoed on social networks. For Colombian philosopher and political scientist Jose Cuesta Novoa, the presence of U.S. troops in Colombia "violates the National Constitution because it was not authorized by the Senate of the Republic." "Is an aggression against Venezuela being prepared? Colombians don't want war," Colombian Senator Aida Avella warned on Twitter "We must be vigilant at our borders. We will be attentive," Venezuelan Alberto Serrano denounced.

Near 800 military will be part of the scheme, which for the first time will operate with a Latin American country.

To date, eight U.S. military bases operate in Colombia with absolute impunity and are part of the systematic and constant aggression of both countries against Venezuela.

