Colombia: 58 Officers Under Investigation for Police Brutality

Colombia's authorities Monday announced that 58 police officers are under investigation for allegedly shooting protesters during the anti-police brutality demonstrations that have shaken Bogota over the past week.
After the analysis of at least 50 videos, 58 officers were identified as having abusive behavior during the protests that followed lawyer Javier Ordoñez's murder.
The uniformed officers "accepted having shot to the crowd or having lost ammunition during the protests," National Police's director Gustavo Moreno said.
Regarding Ordoñez's murder, seven officers are being prosecuted for "acting brutally and outside of the protocol. The violent acts will not go unpunished," Defense Minister Carlos Holmes added.
Ordoñez died from several traumatisms caused by blunt weapons during a police arrest. His body had nine skull fractures and rib injuries.
During the protests in Bogota and the Soacha municipality, in Cundinamarca Department, 13 civilians died and 403 people were injured.
This Saturday, victim number 14 was registered. Cristian Rodriguez, 19, was killed by an unknown person amid a demonstration. A man approached Rodriguez and shot him in the head without saying a word.