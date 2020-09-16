Workers Call Rallies Against Police Brutality in Colombia

"Police brutality is indisputably reflected in the fact that there were shots. There were 14 murders and over 200 injured," the CUT president recalled.

The Central Union of Workers (CUT) called on citizens to pot-banging on Wednesday to protest against President Ivan Duque who has not offered any concrete response against police brutality in Colombia.

To remember those who were killed by the police over the last week, Colombians will peacefully protest in parks, squares, and other public places.

"Shouts, gunshots, and sirens mingle in the air. Police take aim and fire through the narrow streets of Bogota against whoever is in front of them," local outlet CTXT reported on Sept. 12.

"The sound of the bullets is dry. The motorcycles speed up over the bodies of protesters. People run and respond with stones, kicks, and insults," it added.

The CUT president Diogenes Orjuela affirmed that the demonstrations are also intended to reject the economic crisis deepened by the Duque administration and demand the implementation of an emergency plan to counteract it.

Last week, the murder of Javier Ordoñez at the hands of the police triggered protests against police brutality in Bogota that quickly spread throughout the national territory.

"Police brutality is indisputably reflected in the fact that there were shots. There were 14 murders and over 200 injured," Orjuela recalled and demanded the restructuring of the National Police and the resignation of Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo.

On September 21, during the "Week for Peace", progressive social and political organizations will also take part in another day of demonstrations throughout the country.