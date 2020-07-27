Venezuela Dismantles Drug Camps Near its Border With Colombia

The raid was part of the "Operation Independence 200" to strengthen the country’s war on drugs.

Venezuela’s Interior Minister Nestor Reverol Monday revealed that the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) officials seized 9,173 kilograms of cocaine and dismantled two drug processing camps 900 meters from the border with Colombia.

Reverol said that FANB authorities, along with the Venezuelan National Anti-Drug Office (ONA), founded 25 drug processing laboratories located in two large camps in the Jesus María Semprun municipality in the state of Zulia.

The minister explained that the raid was part of the "Operation Independence 200" that the FANB and the ONA are carrying out jointly to strengthen the country’s war on drugs.

"Our nation is reinforcing its borders’ surveillance to prevent Colombian mafias from using our territory to produce cocaine. Our mission is to keep at bay the spread of illegal plantations,” Reverol tweeted.

MÁXIMA EFICIENCIA!



Otro duro golpe a las estructuras criminales colombianas.



Acciones que demuestran ante la comunidad internacional que Venezuela es el principal actor en la región en colaborar en la lucha antidrogas.



Operaciones que desvelan la política de mentiras de EEUU. https://t.co/kiMmv3UZNQ — Julio Rojas (@JulioEnriqRojas) July 27, 2020

“MAXIMUM EFFICIENCY! Another hard blow to Colombia's criminal structures. Actions that demonstrate that Venezuela is the main actor in the fight against drugs in the region.”

So far this year, Venezuelan authorities have seized 13,400 kilograms of drugs, and 2,126 people involved in drug trafficking have been arrested.

Last June, Reverol rejected the statements made by the Trump administration which accused Venezuela of fostering drug trafficking.

This U.S.-promoted smear campaign seeks to disqualify Venezuela to back a military invasion in the country.

According to the latest United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s World Drug Report, Venezuela seizes an average of 48.45 metric tons of drugs per year and ranks fourth in drug seizures and laboratories dismantling.