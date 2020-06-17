Another Signatory of the Peace Agreement Killed in Colombia

Hitmen shot the former guerrilla fighter to death while he quarantined in the Santa Rosa municipality.

Colombia’s Alternative Revolutionary Force of the Commons (FARC) political party denounced the murder of another former combatant in the Putumayo Department.

"In the Santa Rosa Municipality in Puerto Asis, ex-guerrilla fighter Angel Alberto Calderon was shot and killed,” the FARC tweeted.

Calderon, who was a signer of the 2016 Peace Agreement, was part of the Heiler Mosquera community and was actively engaged in the process of reincorporation.

According to local outlets, he was at Cabildo Santa Rosa in Puerto Asis when unidentified persons attacked him with a firearm.



FARC also denounced the killing of Mario Tellez, an ex-combatant who died after unknown gunmen shot him to death in the Santander department on Monday.

So far, 201 former guerrilla fighters have been killed since 2016. On June 10, FARC denounced this situation to UN High Commissioner Michele Bachelet.

Human rights defenders have also denounced the inaction of Colombia's President Ivan Duque to halt the killings of social leaders.

Colombia’s Institute for Peace and Development Studies (Indepaz) reports 47 native community leaders, 137 social leaders, and 25 ex-combatants have been killed so far in 2020, most of them in mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19.