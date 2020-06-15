Colombia: Bogota’s Mayor Declares Hospitals on Orange Alert

Lopez also announced the resumption of non-essential commerce on Tuesday, as part of a move to boost the economy in the South American nation.

Bogota's Mayor Claudia Lopez Sunday put the city’s hospital system under orange alert and announced the resumption of non-essential commerce on Tuesday.

"Since we can't take the risk, we will declare an orange alert in the entire Intensive Care Unit (ICU) hospital system in Bogotá. Since Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has assumed the responsibility for the leadership of public and private ICUs to assign them to the patient who needs them," said Lopez in a press brief.

According to Colombia’s Health Ministry Ministry, there are 724 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients in Bogota. Thus far, 405 beds are held for occupancy of 55.94 percent.

Lopez affirmed all pandemic control indicators are positive, but her administration concerns on UCI’s situation.

Bogotá entra en alerta naranja debido a que la Alcaldesa prometió 5000 camas UCI e incumplió, lo que genera el colapso en salud tanto social como económico y coloca un pico y cedula, tardío y en plena reactivación económica, pésimas decisiones que llevan a la quiebra a Bogotá�� — Ojo de Águila (@ojodeaguila81) June 15, 2020

"Bogota goes on orange alert because the Mayor promised 5,000 ICU beds and failed to deliver, which generates a collapse in both social and economic health and puts a limit on schedules and shopping, late and in full economic recovery, bad decisions that lead to the bankruptcy of Bogota"



"Until last week, we were between 30 and 50 percent occupied in the ICU, but this week we exceeded that and today we are at about 54 percent. That is a challenge, not that it is dramatic, but the ventilators that will allow us to expand that capacity have not arrived," the mayor said.

Lopez also announced the resumption of non-essential commerce on Tuesday, as part of a move to boost the economy in the South American nation.

"We will enable the trade sector which was the one that was missing. Trade will operate in non-essential services. What are not drugstores, nor food, nor essential services will operate from noon onwards," she explained. Bogota’s mayor also stressed commerce would reopen only at 35 percent of capacity.

As for Monday morning, Colombia’s Health authorities reported 50,939 COVID-19 cases, 1,667 deaths, and 19,822 recoveries from the virus.