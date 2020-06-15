Colombia: 200 FARC Ex-Combatants Killed Since Peace Agreements

On June 10, FARC warned United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet about the systematic killings of ex-guerillas and social leaders.

The Alternative Revolutionary Force of the Commons (FARC) party denounced Monday that the ex-combatant Mario Tellez Restrepo was murdered in North Santander, Colombia, marking 200 killed ex-fighters since the peace agreements were signed on Sept. 26, 2016.

Restrepo, a father of three, was working on the field when he was shot down by people who have not been identified yet. This killing marks the 26th alone in 2020 so far.

On June 10, FARC warned United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet about the systematic killings of ex-guerillas and social leaders. As a result, the U.N. urged the government to "deepen measures for the dismantling of criminal organizations to guarantee the safety of ex-combatants, social leaders, and human rights defenders."

200 sueños de paz asesinados. Es indiscutible que el Gobierno es responsable por acción y omisión . pic.twitter.com/Qgja4bhYhS — FARC (@PartidoFARC) June 15, 2020

"200 peace dreams assassinated. It is undisputed that the government is responsible for action and omission."

However, the assassination of Restrepo adds to the ongoing tension between FARC and Colombia`s government, which resumed peace implementation talks on Thursday last week, after the suspension of the negotiations on May 14.

Earlier today FARC party also denounced on its Twitter account that Human Rights activist Duvan Jaramillo was brutally attacked during a protest by Medellìn police. "These are not guarantees for protests neither dignified life", the group denounced.