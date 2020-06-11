    • Live
News > Colombia

Colombia: US Troops in Country Seek International Conflict
  • Members of the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division and the Colombian National at Tolemaida Air Base, in Nilo, Colombia, January 25, 2020.

    Members of the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division and the Colombian National at Tolemaida Air Base, in Nilo, Colombia, January 25, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @chrstphr_woody

Published 11 June 2020
Videos

Since the end of May, 53 military personnel have arrived in the country: five on May 27 and 48 on Tuesday.

Colombian senators on Wednesday saidthat U.S. troops that arrived in the South American country in early June are allowed to associate with illegal groups and seek an eventual international confrontation.

The Democratic Congressman Ivan Cepeda revealed that the current manuals of the U.S. special forces (SFAB) that arrived in Colombia "mention the function of advising non-governmental militias and illegal partners."

"We can end up like Libya, a destroyed state that has become a field for the multinational oil companies," the opposition congressman added.

The arrival of U.S. military personnel in the country without the consent of Congress demonstrates the responsibility of the government of Ivan Duque in that regard.

The presence of foreign troops in Colombia violates the Peace Agreement aplication. It turns social plan implementation territories into theatres of war.

The Democratic Pole, Congressman Wilson Arias, also valued that, "this is the operations manual of the US special forces, strengthening paramilitary groups and working with them.

Since the end of May, 53 military personnel have arrived in the country: five on May 27 and 48 on Tuesday.

The military are in obligatory preventive isolation and as soon as they finish the quarantine they will move to Tumaco (Nariño), Tibú (Norte de Santander), Macarena (Meta) and the rest will stay in Bogotá.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR-la
