Colombia's Vice President Bailed out Drug-Trafficking Brother

Marta Lucia Ramirez kept this information hidden from her voters during the electoral campaign.

Colombia's Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez paid her brother Bernardo's bail after he was arrested in Miami, in July 1997, while receiving a shipment of heroin from two drug couriers.

The news came out Thursday as part of the investigations into the vice president's business ties with Colombian drug trafficker Guillermo Acevedo, alias "Memo Fantasma".

Ramirez kept this information hidden from her voters during the electoral campaign that led her to the vice presidency.

On Friday, after news of the imprisonment of Ramirez's brother, and the payment of thousands of dollars for his bail, Colombia's opposition senators demanded her resignation.

She is @mluciaramirez Vice President of Colombia, she is talking about fighting Drug Traffic, but she has an scandal in Colombia because her connections with a NARCO alias Memo Fantasma. Also she paid the bail for her brother in Florida, accused of being a Heroin dealer. @POTUS https://t.co/RnI7HLhJqI — GENGHIS Khann (@KhannGenghis) June 12, 2020

"How many matters from his past we don't know about? Ramirez has lost all credibility and must resign," Congressman Ivan Cepeda tweeted.

Bernardo Ramirez, 58, was arrested in 1997 and sentenced to four years and nine months in prison. He could get out of jail by canceling his US$150,000 bail.

The Insight Crime organization in April revealed that the vice president and her husband Alvaro Rincon are in real estate business with drug trafficker Memo Fantasma.