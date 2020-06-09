Colombia: Another Social Leader Murdered in Putumayo

Several social organizations also denounced Colombian President Ivan Duque’s inaction in the face of more murders.

Colombia’s Putumayo Communal Federation (FCP) Monday denounced the murder of social leader Edison Leon Perez in the village of El Bosque, in San Miguel Municipality's jurisdiction.

“The murder of our fellow officer is outrageous. For this reason, from the Communal Federation of Putumayo, we reject and condemn the murder of our comrade Edison Leon Perez and we express our most sincere condolences to his family and the communal action of San Miguel,” the organization stated in a communication.

According to FCP, Leon was at his domicile when he was murdered. The 57-years-old social leader was under the National Protection Unity’s guard for eight months due to death threats. Leon did not publically denounce the menaces.

As his wife stated, Leon returned domicile on Monday afternoon and dispatched his security personnel. After an anonymous visitor requested his services in an electric repair, he went outdoors. On the trail back home, an unknown armed group shoots him to death.

Campesinos de las veredas: Llano Verde; Pavas Altas y Bajas; Palestina; Sultana del Municipio Valle del Guamuez, Putumayo, le dicen al Ejercito y al gobierno que la ruta es la Sustitución Voluntaria, el punto 4 del Acuerdo Final. ¡@IvanDuque escuche a la gente! pic.twitter.com/eArRkbUacf — Omar Restrepo (Voz campesina en el Congreso) (@Omar_FARC) June 6, 2020

Farmers from Llano Verde; Pavas Altas y Bajas; Palestina; Sultana del Municipio Valle del Guamuez, and Putumayo's paths, express to the Army and the government that the right way is Voluntary Substitution, the fourth point of the Final Agreement. Ivan Duque listen to the people!



Leon Perez's assassination increases the total death toll for social leaders to 14 in the Putumayo department so far in 2020. Several social organizations also denounced Colombian President Ivan Duque’s inaction in the face of more murders.

As of Thursday morning, Colombia’s Health authorities reported 40,719 COVID-19 cases, 1,308 deaths, and 16,427 recoveries from the virus.